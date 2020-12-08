Former National Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Adams, has been given the mantle to represent the Buem constituency in Parliament.

Mr Adams won against his keen contender of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) after he polled 18,528 of the total votes cast.

The NPP’s Lawrence Kwame Aziale obtained 6,843 votes.

The two remaining candidates, Rev Davids Kpuku Kwaku of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) and the People’s National Convention’s (PNC) Darko-Boateng Adams polled over 300 votes.

A total of 25,791 ballots were cast in the constituency, with 314 invalid votes exceeding the tallies polled by the candidates of both GUM and PNC.

Mr Adams had earlier filed his nomination to contest the seat when it became vacant following the death of then-Member of Parliament, Henry Kamal Ford.

He was, however, disqualified by the National Executive Committee of the party after he was implicated in a secret recording.