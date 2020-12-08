A Deputy Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Samuel Abu Jinapor, is headed to parliament after winning the parliamentary election in the Damongo constituency of the Savannah Region.

The legal practitioner polled 15,671 votes to defeat the incumbent National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP), Adam Mutawakilu, who polled 13,330 votes while an independent candidate, David Tiki Dange, polled 296 votes.

A total of 29,150 valid votes were cast in the parliamentary election with 499 rejected ballots.

Speaking in an interview with Joy News, he said the work done by the Nana Akufo-Addo led-government set the basis for his victory.

“My message is not dramatically different from the message the NPP gave to the country neither is it different from the policy that has been rolled out by this government so far,” he said.

Mr Jinapor, however, acknowledged the effort put into the campaign by his opponent, who he described as an uncle.