Member of Parliament (MP) for Adansi Asokwa, Kobina Tahir Hammond, will represent the constituency again after his victory in the December 7 polls.

Mr Hammond, who enters into his sixth term in Parliament, polled 18,250 votes out of 30,750 votes at the parliamentary level.

His contenders, the National Democratic Congress’ Kenneth Acheampong and the Convention People’s Party’ Mensah Abrahim Justice obtained 12,038 and 499 votes respectively.

However, a total of 516 votes were rejected at the end of the polls.

The lawmaker, who doubles as a lawyer, has been a Member of Parliament for the area since January 2001. He has served on the Finance as well as, the Mines and Energy Committees of Parliament.