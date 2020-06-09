Two constituency executives of the New Patriotic Party in Adansi Asokwa in the Ashanti Region have called for the immediate reversal of an announcement made by the leadership of the party to allow parliamentary aspirant, Samuel Binfo contest in the upcoming primaries.

The two constituency executives are Peter Kwabena Ameyaw and Samuel Awui, the immediate past constituency chairman and current constituency secretary, respectively.

The duo through their legal counsel argue that,Mr Binfo had been disqualified by both the National Parliamentary Vetting Committee as well as the National Parliamentary Vetting Appeals Committee of the party.

A decision the National Executive Council (NEC) – the party’s highest decision making body – accepted and so was surprised to hear the General Secretary, John Boadu, name the disqualified Samuel Binfo as a contestant in the Adansi Asokwa parliamentary primaries.

Mr Ameyaw and Mr Awui have threatened the leadership of the party to repeal the decision to allow Mr Binfo contest or be ready to have the issue settled in the court of law.

Find below details of the letter to the leadership of the NPP: