Yesterday’s rain in Lagos, Nigeria, that came with heavy lightning, led to the death of a woman and injury to her daughter.

The two were hit by lightning with the woman dying on the spot and the daughter sustaining severe burns.

Some good Samaritans, who witnessed the incident, rushed the little girl to the hospital after she was left with severe burns.

However, the unidentified woman did not survive the ordeal.

The three-year-old girl, after regaining consciousness, gave her name as Boluwatife,

A latest update by one of the Samaritans revealed Boluwatife wrapped up in bandages as she responds to treatment.