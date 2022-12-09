Kobina Tahir (K.T) Hammond, a co-chair of the Ad-hoc committee that probed allegations in a censure motion against the Finance Minister, has said they did not find a single piece of evidence to back the claims.

He disclosed this on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, December 8, 2022, during a debate on the censure motion.

But Bolgatanga West MP, Dr Dominic Ayine, who was also a co-chair of the committee stated otherwise.

He argued that they had “unassailable evidence” but were compelled to build consensus on the motion.

Contributing to the debate, Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin,accused the Minority of acting in bad faith.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin in his opening remarks said, “Honourable Members, both the Constitution and the Standing Orders require that the Minister against whom a vote of censure motion is moved is entitled to be heard in defence.”

To him, the committee has vindicated his decision and allayed the fears of a section of Ghanaians.

“The information I have shared with you and the public leaves me in no doubt whatsoever that the procedure adopted by the referral of the matter to the ad-hoc committee for inquiry is well rooted in law. I am convinced that the public hearing conducted by the committee has vindicated my decision and allayed the fears of all those who had thought otherwise.

“Fortified by this conviction, I rule that the referral of the motion to pass a resolution on a vote of censure on the Minister of Finance to an ad-hoc committee for inquiry is proper and in accordance with the law,” he said.