Shafik Mahama, the first son of former President John Mahama, has become a father.

Shafik’s wife, Asma, who is from Algeria has delivered their first child two and half years after their wedding.

Asma took to her Instagram page to break the good news on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

The first photo had her showing a part of the newborn baby’s face. In her caption, she thanked God for giving her such a blessing. From the caption, Asma put to bed on November 29:

“11/29/2022 — Thank you God for my little blessing, al hamdulilah. ❤️ welcome to the world baby Alyazia.”

See the photo below: