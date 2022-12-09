A group calling itself the Single Man Contractors Association under Ghana Highways Authority has petitioned Parliament over their unpaid salaries.

The group says it has been patient for long enough and cannot continue to suffer in silence, especially considering the current economic hardship.

“We are being owed 3 to 4 years’ salaries because their sweet words calmed nerves and made us to be patient but we have completely lost it now and will not leave any dime uncollected,” a disgruntled contractor said.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, the leadership of the group indicated all attempts to get their arrears in bits have failed.

However, they are now demanding and expect the government to pay all outstanding arrears with interest since the loans “we took from our financiers come with interest and the government failed to pay on time.”

The petition, according to them, was submitted to Parliament and received jointly by the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu and the Deputy Majority Chip Whip and MP for Tolon, Habib Iddrisu.

ALSO READ:

Single man contractors chase govt for cash

Single man contractors threaten demo over unpaid monies

The association, whose membership is over 4,000, is mandated to desilt gutters, as well as weed highways stretch of roads in Ghana.

They have, therefore, warned motorists and pedestrians will soon see bushy roads but they should not be blamed.