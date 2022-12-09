Commercial drivers at Asamankese in the Eastern Region have dismissed calls for a reduction in transport fares following the recent reduction in fuel prices.

A litre of petrol is sold at around Gh¢15.41 while diesel is sold at around Gh¢18.86 per litre.



But the drivers have said the recent percentage in reduction of fuel prices does not attract a reduction in transport fares for now.

Speaking on The People’s Forum on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, they explained their stance is because prices of vehicle spare parts keep increasing, adding their business does not rely on fuel.

“If anybody is expecting a reduction in transport fares following the recent reduction in fuel prices, that person should forget it for now because we will not reduce it today or tomorrow.

“Worst case, we will even be forced to increase it and there is nothing anybody can do,” a driver declared.

Some drivers at Asamankese.

His colleagues, who shared similar sentiments, added the bad nature of the roads was also affecting their businesses making life unbearable for them.

This comes a few days after the Association of Passengers in Ghana called on the mother association of driver unions – the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council and the Ministry of Transport to immediately review transport fares by adjusting it downwards to reflect the prevailing market prices of petrol and diesel.

Forget it! We’ll not reduce transport fares – GPRTU

But the GPRTU stated categorically that it has no intention of reducing transport fares following the recent reduction in fuel prices.

The Public Relations Officer, Abass Moro, stated that the GPRTU will only consider reducing transport fares if a litre of fuel is sold at GHC10.00.