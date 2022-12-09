Indigenes of Asante Mampong have cautioned the Minerals Commission against granting prospecting licenses to mining companies without recourse to the interest of affected communities.

This follows the persistent issuance of prospecting licensing to gold mining companies to concessions in the Mampong traditional area.

The Concerned Citizens of Mampong against Galamsey, in consolidated efforts with the local traditional council, have vented their displeasure against the Minerals Commission to rope the community into what they describe as a “galamsey arena”.