A group identified as Single Man Contractors, has expressed frustration over government’s delay in the payment of monies owed them.

The arrears for the work done, they say has been pending since June 2019.

Leader of the group, John Arthur revealed this on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem Tuesday whiles discussing the perennial flooding in the country.

He said though they are responsible for clearing weeds and cleaning choked gutters along highways, they are handicapped due to the debt.

Mr. Arthur revealed that, majority of his members cannot cater for their families because they have used all their savings for government contract.

The situation, he said is dire as assurances by government to pay the money has not been fulfilled.