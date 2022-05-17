American rapper, Dababy has visited Africa’s most populous country, Nigeria.

On Monday, May 16, the musician arrived in Nigeria with a rousing welcome.

Dababy shared some videos on his Instagram stories when he arrived.

Many fans of the rapper were seen hailing him and pushing to meet and greet the ‘Rockstar’ hitmaker.

Rapper DaBaby mobbed by fans as he visits Nigeriahttps://t.co/El1dJH0HVY pic.twitter.com/SCNWzYGEfg — DNB Stories (@DNBStories) May 17, 2022

Dababy’s visit comes nearly a year after he made the announcement.

In July 2021, at the BET Awards, he revealed that he had a song with Afrobeat star Davido.

Dababy had revealed he planned on making a trip to Nigeria so they could shoot the music video.

His travel, however, did not come to pass.

Da Baby announced a new collaboration with Davido at the #BETAwards video shoot in Nigeria next week 🇺🇸 X 🇳🇬 🔥 pic.twitter.com/O86PKetIOs — Vinnie (@vinz_matthews) June 28, 2021

This could have been because of controversies he was at the centre of days after the award show.

DaBaby had been called out and nearly got cancelled for making homophobic and misogynistic comments at the 2021 Rolling Loud Miami concert.

Meanwhile, it is unclear why he decided to take the trip this time.

