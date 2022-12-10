Single-Man Contractors, a group mandated to weed major roadsides of the country, is up in arms with the government over its unpaid monies.

The group, that has threatened to lay down their tools in the coming days, has stated it will use every means possible to get its monies.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, the leadership of the group revealed they are owed arrears for three to four years.

All attempts to get the monies from the government through petitions and proposed meetings with the Roads Minister, Kwasi Amoako Atta, have all proven futile.

“We have been to the Minister’s office on several occasions and even at one time, there was a heavy police deployment to stop us from entering.

“But we just want to tell the Minister he can run but cannot hide because we will go every extent to get our monies. Banks are chasing us over unpaid loans and we are also unable to take care of our families,” the Secretary, Sheriff Alhassan, lamented.

The contractors added they are only demanding what is due them and therefore do not expect anyone to accuse them of an agenda to paint the government black.

ALSO READ:

Single Man Contractors Association petitions Parliament over arrears

Single man contractors threaten demo over unpaid monies

“We have been in this business for a very long time and during Kufuor’s time, the maximum arrears were three months and it came to nine months during Mills and Mahama’s administration.

“But under Akufo-Addo we have not been paid for over three years so what has changed and what exactly is the problem?” an aggrieved member quizzed.