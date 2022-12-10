The World Lottery Association(WLA) has recognised the National Lottery Authority’s (NLA) contributions to education, sports, and youth development and has commended it accordingly.

This was declared by the President of WLA to journalists here in Accra as part of the NLA’s 60th anniversary and gaming seminar.

The NLA is hosting over 15 countries from Africa in a three-day Seminar on Responsible Gaming by the Africa Lottery Association (ALA) which Ghana is a member of.

The Seminar will have about 15 Director Generals from 15 African Lottery Bodies coming together to deliberate on various issues, policies and frameworks of the lottery industry.

The event will be climaxed with a grand durbar with Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, ministers of state and some members of parliament.

Speaking with Journalists at the event, President of the WLA, Rebecca Paul says the event will sort to better the gaming industry and has commended the NLA for its 60 years of dedication to the nation.

Director General of NLA, Sammy Awuku, who was filled with excitement said, selecting Ghana to host such a conference means detailed research was carried out and tells how phenomenon the NLA is in the societal development.

Touching on responsible gaming in Ghana, Mr Awuku said there have been adverts in that regard, they check age before gaming and have warned against addiction to lottery.