The Minister of Roads and Transport, Kwasi Amoako-Atta has cut sod for the dualisation of Kasoa-Cape Coast Highway to reduce accidents and traffic.

The stretch has been identified as the most critical and deadliest in the Central region.

The quality of the road and the rampant accidents over the years has been mind-boggling due to drivers’ non-adherence to road safety regulations.

In an interview with Adom News, Mr Amoako-Atta said 30 kilometers road will start from Krispo City to Winneba junction.

The Minister hinted the project is expected to be completed within 30 months.

He has therefore directed all Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) on the stretch to inform container owners to remove them before the contractor starts work.

Meanwhile, the District Chief Executives (DCEs) for Gomoa East, Solomon Darko Quarm, Awutu Senya East; Anita Love Obo Amissah and Awutu Senya West; Joseph Aidoo have pledge to ensure strict adherence to the directive.

ALSO READ: