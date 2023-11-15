Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has emphasized the government’s unwavering commitment to enhancing accessibility, connectivity, and safety on roads during the presentation of the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy in Parliament.
He highlighted the ongoing efforts to finalise negotiations with the Official Creditor Committee, aiming to facilitate the resumption of work on eligible externally funded projects.
The Finance Minister provided an update on several projects currently in progress, noting their varying stages of completion.
However, the following projects are ongoing and are at various stages of completion:
i. Kumasi Lake Road and Drainage Extension project is completed;
ii. Reconstruction of Bechem-Techimantia-Akomadan road – is 71 percent
complete;
iii. Construction of the Flyover on the Accra-Tema Motorway from the
Flowerpot roundabout – is 60 percent complete.
iv. Phase 2 of the Tema Motorway Roundabout (including construction of
the 3rd tier of the interchange) – is 56 percent complete
v. Construction of 4 major by-passes at Osino, Anyinam, Enyiresi and
Konongo along the Accra-Kumasi Highway commenced in 2023 and are
at various stages of completion.
vi. Reconstruction of Agona Nkwanta-Tarkwa road – is 44 percent
complete
vii. Dualization of Ho Main Roads (Sokode-Gborgame-Civic Centre) and
Traffic Management Works(10.5km) – 100 percent
viii. Selected Roads in Sekondi and Takoradi Phase 1 – is 28 percent
completed;
ix. Dualization of Nsawam-Ofankor road (including widening of the road to
10–lanes with a 6–lane expressway and 4 – lane service road with
interchanges at Amasaman, Pobiman, Medie and Nsawam Junction) –
is 30 percent completed;
x. Construction of a 4-tier interchange at Suame in the Ashanti Region –
has commenced;
36
- Mr. Speaker, the following projects under the Master Project Support
Agreement (MPSA) with Sinohydro Corporation Limited have been completed:
i. Tamale Interchange Project (100 percent);
ii. Western Region and Cape Coast Inner City Roads- 32.19km (100
percent);
iii. Construction of Hohoe-Jasikan–Dodi-Pepesu – 66.4km (100 percent);
iv. Upgrading of Selected Feeder Roads in Ashanti and Western Regions –
68km (100 percent);
- However, the following are at various stages of completion:
i. Sunyani Inner City Roads (39km) – 81 percent completed;
ii. Construction of Sunyani and Berekum Inner City Roads (39km) – 81
percent complete; and
iii. PTC roundabout interchange project, Takoradi – 80 percent complete
