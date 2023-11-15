Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has emphasized the government’s unwavering commitment to enhancing accessibility, connectivity, and safety on roads during the presentation of the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy in Parliament.

He highlighted the ongoing efforts to finalise negotiations with the Official Creditor Committee, aiming to facilitate the resumption of work on eligible externally funded projects.

The Finance Minister provided an update on several projects currently in progress, noting their varying stages of completion.

However, the following projects are ongoing and are at various stages of completion:

i. Kumasi Lake Road and Drainage Extension project is completed;

ii. Reconstruction of Bechem-Techimantia-Akomadan road – is 71 percent

complete;

iii. Construction of the Flyover on the Accra-Tema Motorway from the

Flowerpot roundabout – is 60 percent complete.

iv. Phase 2 of the Tema Motorway Roundabout (including construction of

the 3rd tier of the interchange) – is 56 percent complete

v. Construction of 4 major by-passes at Osino, Anyinam, Enyiresi and

Konongo along the Accra-Kumasi Highway commenced in 2023 and are

at various stages of completion.

vi. Reconstruction of Agona Nkwanta-Tarkwa road – is 44 percent

complete

vii. Dualization of Ho Main Roads (Sokode-Gborgame-Civic Centre) and

Traffic Management Works(10.5km) – 100 percent

viii. Selected Roads in Sekondi and Takoradi Phase 1 – is 28 percent

completed;

ix. Dualization of Nsawam-Ofankor road (including widening of the road to

10–lanes with a 6–lane expressway and 4 – lane service road with

interchanges at Amasaman, Pobiman, Medie and Nsawam Junction) –

is 30 percent completed;

x. Construction of a 4-tier interchange at Suame in the Ashanti Region –

has commenced;

