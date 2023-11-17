Leader for tollbooth workers Association, Rashad Mohammed Rahmat, has disclosed they will no longer be paid salaries within the period of cessation of tolls collection.

This, he claimed was a message from the Roads Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Atta after two years of redundancy.

This follows the arrest of some members for picketing at the Roads Ministry on Wednesday.

The aggrieved Persons With Disability (PWDs) were at the Ministry to seek audience with Mr Amoako-Atta and demand payment of their salaries.

They were however picked up and taken to the Central Police Station, Accra after spending the night at the premises.

But speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Friday, Mr Ramat claimed the Ministry said paying them will cause financial loss to the state.

“Government has not paid us since December 2021. They said they can no longer pay us because it will be a financial loss to the state even though the Minister said in Parliament that he would pay us,” he bemoaned.

He indicated that, all attempts to get the Roads Minister for a meeting has proven futile and has therefore appealed to government to intervene.

“They gave us their Director and PRO’s number to contact whenever we needed an issue solved. Since last year April, anytime you call the Ministry they don’t answer so we made up our minds to go to the office on Tuesday,” Mr. Ramat added.

