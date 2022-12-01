Single Man Contractors, a group mandated to weed major roadsides of the country have threatened to lay down their tools.

They say the government has failed to pay their contract sum for over six months.

Speaking on Nhyira FM’s morning show, Kuro Yi Mu Nsem, Nana Adjei Afriyie Bonsamfo, an aggrieved contractor said the government has ignored their plight despite numerous appeals.

He claimed banks are chasing them to repay loans acquired to pay their labourers and will soon storm Jubilee House to demand their monies.

Mr Bonsamfo further expressed worry members may celebrate a cashless Christmas if their monies are not paid amidst the prevailing economic challenges.

Meanwhile, he warned motorists and pedestrians will soon see bushy roads but they should not be blamed.



ALSO READ:

Single man contractors chase govt for cash

Govt will terminate your contract if you delay – Agenda 111 contractors warned …