The Ashanti Regional Pig Famers Association of Ghana (PFAG) has again announced an upward price adjustment of its products (Pork) from GHS18 to GHC22 effective December 1, 2022.

According to Philemon Kwabena Ampongsie, Ashanti Regional Secretary of PFAG, the hike is as a result of the high cost of production.

Mr Ampongsie made the announcement during a press briefing in Kumasi.

He indicated that prices of products including pig feed keeps rising, negatively affecting their businesses.

This, he noted has necessitated the upward adjustment to salvage their business.

He appealed to the public to bear with the Association by accepting the marginal increase as efforts are being made to grow the pig farming industry.

