Prices of pig products are going up by almost 20 percent, effective September 20, 2022.

The cost of a kilogram of pork will increase from 14 cedis to 18 cedis, according to the producer association.

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Pig Farmers Association of Ghana, Daniel Yaw Siaw, says the price hike is as a result of rising cost of feed, diesel, among other factors.

Mr Siaw noted that the industry needs the upward adjustment as part of pragmatic measures to salvage their operations.

He indicated that prices of pig feed have been rising, while farmers have had to battle the African swine fever.

“The industry suffered a setback with the outbreak of the swine fever. Businesses who could not access compensation for culling their animals have not been able to bounce back,” stated Mr Siaw.

He appealed to the government to compensate farmers to help cushion those who lost their animals to the disease.

Mr Siaw was speaking at an event to induct new regional executives of the Association in Kumasi.

He entreated pork lovers and the public to bear with the farmers by accepting the marginal increase to salvage the pig farming industry.