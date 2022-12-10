Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has stated that it is his wish to live longer in order to see things.

Though he did not categorically disclose what things he wants to see, he indicated it is always his prayer to have a long life.

The prayer he said was based on a story a senior statesman told him years ago.

Mr Bagbin made the closure in his closing remarks after the Minority in Parliament’s censure motion vote to oust Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta lost.

“One of the Senior statesmen, I actually refer to him as an elder statesman told me a story that when they were in school, a gentleman used to visit them and while walking on the streets he would be repeating one statement and I quote ‘if we don’t die early we will see things.’

“I have been praying to God to allow me not to die early so that I can see things. I am not yet old but I have started seeing things,” he said.

After a heated debate on a censure motion against the embattled Finance Minister, Speaker Bagbin declared for a vote to be cast.

A total of 136 National Democratic Congress MPs voted on Thursday to demand the removal of Mr Ofori-Atta falling short of the two-thirds constitutional requirement for the motion to pass through.

Prior to the vote, the New Patriotic Party MPs staged a walkout and decided not to support the motion of their colleagues from the opposition side of the House.

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Mensah, who led the walkout said his side cannot be part of a process that was baseless and politically motivated.

The Leader, addressing the Speaker, said the censure motion by the Minority Caucus was pushed out of bad faith and only sought to embarrass the Finance Minister.