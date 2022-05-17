The Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, has stated that the Achimota Forest Reserve has not been sold.

He said rumours suggesting the government has gazetted an Executive Instrument (E.I.) to approve the redesignation, sale or development of the land are fake and must be utterly disregarded.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Mr Jinapor wrote that the “Achimota Forest has not and will not be sold.”

An eight-paged document was widely circulated on social media, which purported to mean that the classification of the Achimota Forest Reserve has been lifted to pave way for a possible redevelopment for other purposes.

The Instrument gazetted on behalf of President Akufo-Addo by the Lands Minister Samuel Abdulai Jinapor stipulated that effective May 1, 2022, the land on which the Forest is located shall cease to be a forest reserve, pursuant to Section 19 of the Forest Act, 1927 (CAP. 157).

The cessation, per that document, was to be effective on May 1, 2022.

President Akufo-Addo also ordered the creation of a master plan for the development of the land by the District Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority.

The Authority was also tasked to take into consideration the protection of the ecological integrity of an adjoining forest reserve while preparing the master plan which would be approved by the Sector Minister.

Despite the cessation of the Achimota Forest Reserve, no individual was to be allowed to take possession of, or carry out any physical development on the land specified in the schedule without prior approval of the Minister who would then act on the recommendation of the Forestry Commission.