K.T. Hammond trends on Twitter amid Ken Ofori-Atta's censure motion hearing

Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, Kobina Tahir Hammond, is the talk of the town on social media.
The legislator is co-chairing the ongoing probe of the motion of censure against Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.
The hearing commenced today with many highlights already stoking conversation among Ghanaians.
Conspicuously noticeable is K.T. Hammond’s interesting style in steering the Committee’s affairs which social media users apparently have a lot to say about.
The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin on November 10, constituted the Committee, which has seven days to submit its report.
It comprises Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, Bernard Ahiafor on the Minority side and Patrick Yaw Boamah, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi and Andrew Agyapa Mercer from the Majority side.
It is co-chaired by K.T. Hammond and Bolgatanga East MP, Dominic Ayine.
Find reactions to the Adansi Asokwa MP’s chairmanship below:
Hon Ato Forson: Excuse my French, shit happens.— Kafui Dey (@KafuiDey) November 15, 2022
Hon KT Hammond: We don't speak French here! Will you try some English?#VoteOfCensure
KT Hammond: How can I harass the guy sitting down there….— Joseph Akolgo (@Joe_Akolgo) November 15, 2022
Again KT Hammond: …and so what
Me: Seriously this man shows less respect especially to his fellow ‘Honorable members’
God bless @samgeorgegh for pushing for this committee hearing to be televised live; and letting us see KT Hammond as Co-Chair. This is not funny!— Emmanuel Adjei Bekoe (@eadjeibekoe) November 15, 2022
KT Hammond said, “Herrh, are you that brave” to a fellow member of Parliament. Lmao. This guy!— Otto Addo (@case__5) November 15, 2022
Did I hear KT Hammond say on National TV that he "doesn't buy fuel so doesn't know if fuel prices are high"? 😲— Isaac J.K Bediako (@ike_official1) November 15, 2022
No wonder some of these politicians are out of touch with the realities of hardships Ghanaians are facing. Smh
The arrogance and boldness with which he quickly snapped.
If you're looking for a real dictator in Ghana. Look for KT Hammond.— Isaac J.K Bediako (@ike_official1) November 15, 2022
Ow chale— Antman (@larry_anteson) November 15, 2022
Hon. KT Hammond
This man 😂😂😂😂😂
The Clerk cannot hide his emotions anymore! It’s so funny 😂
KT Hammond is not fit to moderate such an important discourse. He's deliberately watering the atmosphere with an unsolicited comic-display. His demeanor, very rusty for such a job. Why do we reduce everything to a complete comedy in this country? No sense of urgency. Why???— Brooks🖤🇬🇭™ (@TheManBrooks) November 15, 2022
Gabby Okyere Darko giving KT Hammond signs to check his phone(chairman). We are finished as country.— Nana Addo🇬🇭🍫 (@Blarq1) November 15, 2022
This "KT Hammond" guy is a true definition of old age. The guy is confused 😕 always 😆😆😆😆😆— BRIGADIER GENERAL (@EwoenamGeneral) November 15, 2022