K.T. Hammond trends on Twitter amid Ken Ofori-Atta's censure motion hearing

Kobina Tahir Hammond

Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, Kobina Tahir Hammond, is the talk of the town on social media.

The legislator is co-chairing the ongoing probe of the motion of censure against Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

The hearing commenced today with many highlights already stoking conversation among Ghanaians.

Conspicuously noticeable is K.T. Hammond’s interesting style in steering the Committee’s affairs which social media users apparently have a lot to say about.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin on November 10, constituted the Committee, which has seven days to submit its report.

The committee is co-chaired by KT Hammond and Bolgatanga East MP, Dominic Ayine.

It comprises Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, Bernard Ahiafor on the Minority side and Patrick Yaw Boamah, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi and Andrew Agyapa Mercer from the Majority side.

