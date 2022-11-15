K.T. Hammond trends on Twitter amid Ken Ofori-Atta's censure motion hearing

Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, Kobina Tahir Hammond, is the talk of the town on social media.

The legislator is co-chairing the ongoing probe of the motion of censure against Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

The hearing commenced today with many highlights already stoking conversation among Ghanaians.

Conspicuously noticeable is K.T. Hammond’s interesting style in steering the Committee’s affairs which social media users apparently have a lot to say about.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin on November 10, constituted the Committee, which has seven days to submit its report.

The committee is co-chaired by KT Hammond and Bolgatanga East MP, Dominic Ayine.

It comprises Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, Bernard Ahiafor on the Minority side and Patrick Yaw Boamah, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi and Andrew Agyapa Mercer from the Majority side.

Find reactions to the Adansi Asokwa MP’s chairmanship below:

Hon Ato Forson: Excuse my French, shit happens.



Hon KT Hammond: We don't speak French here! Will you try some English?#VoteOfCensure — Kafui Dey (@KafuiDey) November 15, 2022

KT Hammond: How can I harass the guy sitting down there….

Again KT Hammond: …and so what

Me: Seriously this man shows less respect especially to his fellow ‘Honorable members’ — Joseph Akolgo (@Joe_Akolgo) November 15, 2022

God bless @samgeorgegh for pushing for this committee hearing to be televised live; and letting us see KT Hammond as Co-Chair. This is not funny! — Emmanuel Adjei Bekoe (@eadjeibekoe) November 15, 2022

KT Hammond said, “Herrh, are you that brave” to a fellow member of Parliament. Lmao. This guy! — Otto Addo (@case__5) November 15, 2022

Did I hear KT Hammond say on National TV that he "doesn't buy fuel so doesn't know if fuel prices are high"? 😲

No wonder some of these politicians are out of touch with the realities of hardships Ghanaians are facing. Smh

The arrogance and boldness with which he quickly snapped. — Isaac J.K Bediako (@ike_official1) November 15, 2022

If you're looking for a real dictator in Ghana. Look for KT Hammond. — Isaac J.K Bediako (@ike_official1) November 15, 2022

Ow chale



Hon. KT Hammond

This man 😂😂😂😂😂

The Clerk cannot hide his emotions anymore! It’s so funny 😂 — Antman (@larry_anteson) November 15, 2022

KT Hammond is not fit to moderate such an important discourse. He's deliberately watering the atmosphere with an unsolicited comic-display. His demeanor, very rusty for such a job. Why do we reduce everything to a complete comedy in this country? No sense of urgency. Why??? — Brooks🖤🇬🇭™ (@TheManBrooks) November 15, 2022

Gabby Okyere Darko giving KT Hammond signs to check his phone(chairman). We are finished as country. — Nana Addo🇬🇭🍫 (@Blarq1) November 15, 2022