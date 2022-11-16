Adansi Asokwa Member of Parliament (MP) K.T. Hammond, has created the impression that he is unaware of the current fuel hikes in the country.

This, according to him, is because he does not have a car.

The long-serving New Patriotic Party (NPP) lawmaker made these remarks during the first day of the committee hearing on the motion of censure against the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

This was in a rebuttal to the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, when he asked if Mr Hammond had noticed the current fuel prices as he testified before the 8-member committee.

Mr Hammond replied, “I don’t buy fuel, I don’t have a car so I don’t buy fuel.”

Whether the remark was to create humour in the tense atmosphere or not, the lawmaker has incurred the wrath of some Ghanaians on social media.

He is currently trending on Twitter because he narrated a few weeks ago how he nearly fought at the filling station over fuel prices.

The public hearing took off on a rough note Tuesday morning as clashes ensued between the Minority and Majority members of the committee on the mode of the submission of evidence.

Even before being sworn in, Mr Iddrisu and Minority Spokesperson on Finance, Cassiel Ato Forson, who were the first to appear and testify before the committee’s wish to tender evidence, were contested by the Chairman, Mr Hammond by some Majority members.

Some Ghanaians have condemned Mr Hammond over his posture during the hearing expressing concerns he may not help to achieve the purpose for which the committee was set up.

