Member of Parliament (MP) for Adansi Asokwa, Kobina Tahir Hammond, also known as KT Hammond, has descended on the Ghanaian youth who hooted at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the recently-held Global Citizen Festival 2022.

According to him, he cannot understand why the Ghanaian youth will disrespect ‘a whole’ president of the country at such a global function.

“He is the leader of the country, and he didn’t say anything bad [at the concert]. To the youth, you have to relax. If any issue comes up in our culture, we call the elderly to settle it. We don’t say we are looking for you the youth whose heads are like coconuts, we rather say we are going to see an old lady, thus, a grown-up who has something in her head.”

Speaking in an interview, the MP described the youth as disrespectful, adding that, they don’t have the capabilities to manage the affairs of the country.

“Just because of politics, you want to insult the President. It should have rather happened at a political rally. You should relax and also respect the elderly.

“Because of politics, you want to insult. It is due to the emergence of democracy. It is not possible to leave it [governance] for the youth, you cannot do it, you cannot understand. You have all kept your beards and walking about in the country, there is nothing in your heads,” he said.

On September 24, the President was booed by the youth while delivering a speech in line with the Global Citizen Festival’s mission.

A day after, New Patriotic Party’s Deputy Director of Communications, Ernest Owusu Bempah Bonsu, blamed the opposition National Democratic Congress for allegedly planting people to disgrace the president.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey, has supported the notion that the unfortunate incident that happened to President Akufo-Addo at the Global Citizen Festival was orchestrated.

According to him, unlike what is being projected out in the media outlets, President Akufo-Addo was rather cheered when he made way to the podium to read his speech over the weekend at the Black Star Square in Accra.

He added that, it was a calculated attempt by some people to change the narratives of the event negatively on the global platform.

