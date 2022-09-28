Hearts of Oak Board showed their ruthless nature again by firing Samuel Boadu from the head coach role on Tuesday after an emergency meeting.

The 21-time champions have had a stuttering start to the campaign, without a win in three Premier League matches in the betPawa Premier League.

The winless run stretches to eight games from last season as they finished in sixth with 48 points, eventually losing their title to reigning champions Asante Kotoko.

Boadu’s glittering spell at Hearts – winning the Premier League, FA Cup twice, Super Cup, and President Cup, did not dissuade the Togbe-led board from cracking the whip.

Below is the list of coaches who have been axed under the administration of the bankroller:

1. Nebojsa Vucicevic – 4th February 2011 to 18th March 2012.

2. C.K Akonnor – 19th March 2012 to 1st November 2012.

3. David Duncan – 13th November 2012 to 8th November 2016.

4. Herbert Addo – 11th July 2014 to 14th July 2015.

5. Kenichi Yatsuhashi – 29th October 2015 to 20th June 2016

6. Sérgio Traguil – 27th June 2016 to 30th August 2016.

7. Frank Nuttall – 16th February 2017 to 23rd February 2018.

8. Henry Wellington – 23rd February 2018 to 8th June 2018.

9. Kim Grant – 8th November 2018 to 31st December 2019.

10. Kosta Papic – 1st December 2020 to 15th February 2021 – Papic left to take a new job in South Africa.

11. Samuel Boadu – 1st March 2021 to 27th September 2022.