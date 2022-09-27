Musician and political activist, Kwame A Plus, has opened up in a long note after the New Patriotic Party (NPP) called out the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for allegedly organising people to hoot at President Nana Akufo-Addo.

At the recently-held Global Citizen Festival, the First Man faced a crowd of youthful revellers who chanted against his presence.

They booed at him when he mounted the podium, while others shouted ‘away!’ till he finished his speech.

Reacting to this in a press release signed by Ernest Kofi Owusu Bempah Bonsu, the Deputy Director of Communications of the NPP, the NDC orchestrated the unfortunate gesture.

To put it more bluntly, it is pure evil and utter disgrace for the NDC to organise its supporters to go and shout down the President in the manner it happened.

As a matter of fact, the mean-spirited treatment of President Akufo-Addo, and the fact that the president’s appearance prompted loud and sustained boos and jeers from partisan NDC crowd at the global citizen event crossed some bright lines, parts of the statement read.

Reacting to this, Kwame A Plus has asked NPP to “get serious and stop the misbehaving.”

According to him, “the fact that someone is not happy with the NPP or the president doesn’t mean the person is an NDC member!”

Read his post below:

Any time Ghanaians demonstrate against or criticise the performance of the NPP government, NPP communicators will tell us that it was orchestrated by the NDC.

You see, let me tell you this “plain plain”. If you are looking for aggrieved Ghanaians today, please, go to Kyebi!! Go to Akropong!! Is KC not from Kyebi? He is only smiling with you ooo. He is very angry. He told me. Ask him. (bro make I remove your bortos small I beg.)

Nana Fredua “koraa” I’m sure he is more angrier than the moment God saw Eve biting his apple into two.

What about “Enterprise eeeeeiiii, moogu SIC. Moogye SIC adwuma”. Did Asiedu Nketia send KKD? If all angry Ghanaians are NDC members, then tell you what, NDC has gained a lot of members in Kyebi and Ghana as a whole!!

Get serious and stop this misbehaving. The fact that someone is not happy with the NPP or the president doesn’t mean the person is an NDC member!! In fact, NPP members are like many Jehovah’s Witnesses. If they leave JW, they hardly join another church. Many NPP members are not robots. They are very objective and sensible.

Nana Akomea said on Good morning Ghana that he is disappointed in Akufo Addo and his government. He stated that this kind of leadership is not what he expected. Is he NDC? Did NDC send him to Good Morning Ghana?

Hon Kennedy Agyapong criticized the governments decision to go to IMF. Is he NDC? You see how popular he has become in the party? He is going to win your presidential primaries.

The people are tired of your outmoded and foolish communication style. They are looking for people who at least APPEAR honest. Not praise singers who defend every nonsense; that is why Hon Ken is winning.

If you don’t see him wining then you don’t have any business being in politics.

Leadership is 90% communication and 10% facts. Your downfall is not NDC. It is your poor communication and “mad” communicators. 90% of your communicators are always one always a sentence away from the psychiatric hospital.

I see the new leadership has assembled a new crop of sane commentators who are capable of doing a great job. I wish them well. Please communicate from your head. Not your armpit 🙄

Cheers 🥂

