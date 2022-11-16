Drunkards in the Central Region have threatened to embark on a demonstration against government over persistent increase in price of Akpeteshie.

According to them, the price of one ‘tot’ has shot up in recent weeks making it very difficult for them to afford and enjoy themselves.

Some of them who spoke to Adom News lamented about the situation, saying a gallon of the alcoholic beverage which was sold at Gh₵20 now goes for Gh₵80.

“First, a tot of akpeteshie went for 1 cedi but it has shot up to 2 cedis recently. This is too much,” one told Adom News.

“Things are difficult these days. Consumers are unable to afford the alcoholic beverage due to its persistent increase in the price,” he said.

They further called on the government to help reduce fuel prices to ease the hardship in the country.