Top Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson has narrated how she nearly lost her sight after she got the lead female role in the movie, ‘Material Girl’.

She claimed when she went on set, most of her female colleagues were angry because she was chosen for that role.

Being the only known face on set at that time, Yvonne said she did not pay attention to the murmurings but concentrated on her job.

However, Yvonne said went home that day, her eyes started becoming dim and she could not see properly.

The actress said her condition worsened and had to wear spectacles to complete the shoot.

Unable to bear the pain, Yvonne said she locked herself up in her room, cried and prayed to God for divine intervention.

After prayers, Yvonne said she miraculously regained her sight.

Since that experience, Yvonne is convinced that indeed people use voodoo known in local parlance as ‘juju’ in the movie industry.

Meanwhile, the movie, Material Girl was shot in 2010, 11 years ago.

Other known faces who starred in the movie are John Dumelo, Kofi Adjorlolo and Roger Quartey.