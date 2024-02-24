The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) has refuted claims circulating about the Junior High School (JHS) leavers being examined on 8 compulsory subjects.

Reports had suggested that JHS leavers would have to write 8 compulsory subjects as part of the Common Core Programme (CCP) Curriculum and the upcoming Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) scheduled for July 2024.

In a statement, NaCCA clarified, “There have been widespread rumors that JHS leavers would be tested on eight (8) compulsory subjects (Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, English Language, Creative Arts, Computing, Career Technology, and RME). Additionally, learners were purportedly given the choice of selecting one additional optional subject (Ghanaian Language, French, and Arabic). NaCCA wants to make it clear that such information is incorrect.”

Furthermore, NaCCA debunked assertions regarding optional subjects within the CCP Curriculum.

“It’s essential to emphasize that there are no optional subjects within the CCP Curriculum. Concerning Ghanaian Language subjects, schools are to pick any of the Ghanaian Languages based on their capacity, and learners will be examined on these languages during the BECE. This policy remains unchanged. Therefore, suggestions that the CCP introduces optional subjects for the BECE are inaccurate.”

NaCCA urged parents, teachers, and learners to rely on official sources such as the Ministry of Education or its website and social media platforms for accurate information.

“We urge parents, teachers, learners, and the public to seek information from official sources like the Ministry of Education, or our website and social media channels for precise and up-to-date details regarding the CCP and other educational policies.”

