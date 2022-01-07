It is safe to say the ‘Beyond the Return’ initiative introduced by the government under the Creative Arts sector has yielded the intended results.

Aside attracting foreign patrons to the country for the Christmas festivities, the initiative has put Ghana in a good light on the global framework.

Some international revelers have publicly declared their love for Ghana, even after arriving at their respective locations.

Twitter is buzzing with good testimonies of the country’s beauty, serenity and the healthy attitude of the Ghanaian people.

British rapper, Mz Banks and US songstress Maria Lynn and Jamaica’s Popcan have joined the list of notable celebrities to participate in the worthy ‘Ghana trend’.

Ghana is so beautiful, wow. 😍✨ — BIG BANKS (@MsBanks) January 5, 2022

Big Banks, with a love emoji, commented on how beautiful a country Ghana is, while Lynn confessed she wishes to perform on a big stage in Ghana.

I want to perform on a big stage in Ghana ♥️ — Mariahlynn (@MariahLynBoss) January 5, 2022

This is after United States singer Ari Lennox declared Ghana the most beautiful country in the world.

Ari was fortunate to experience the Cape Coast Castle and was enlightened on the history of slavery. She also discovered she has ancestral roots in Ghana.

Meanwhile, Chance the Rapper has also arrived in Ghana after revealing in a tweet he is impressed with the good testimonies.

Kind courtesy of the 2019 Year of Return agenda which subsequently birthed the Beyond the Return, there has been a widespread exhibition of the various sides of Ghana.