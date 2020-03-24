Following directives and calls from government on the need for social distancing over the outbreak of coronavirus, this pharmacy has not counted itself out.

At a pharmacy in Ibadan, Nigeria, several boxes few metres away from each other have been drawn on the floor where customers are expected to stand while they wait for their turn.

In series of photos a twitter user posted, people were captured in white boxes to distance themselves as they stood in a queue.

He explained he saw the development at a pharmacy, identified as Kunle Ara Pharmacy, when he went out to get face masks and gloves.

Went to get Face mask and gloves, and I saw these pic.twitter.com/HIWAFXiNGr — Boogyman (@Tobbsticks) March 23, 2020

