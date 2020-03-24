Popular television broadcaster, Gifty Anti, has opened up about how she is coping with the mandatory quarantine she has been placed under by the state.

The television broadcaster was part of British Airways passengers who arrived at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on Sunday but have been quarantined, following their exposure to the new coronavirus in the UK.

Gifty Anti and her adorable daughter

The closure of ports – land, sea and air – was announced in a national broadcast by President Nana Akufo-Addo on Saturday.

It is one of the measures the government has instituted to contain the spread of the new coronavirus also known as COVID-19 pandemic.

Gifty Anti said, they were returning from London in the UK, when they were put on a bus and transported from the airport after going through arrival formalities to nearby hotels to begin the 14-day isolation process.

Sharing her experience in a post on her Instagram page, Monday, March 23, 2020, Gifty Anti described the situation as “uncomfortable” but “very necessary”.

