Popular television broadcaster, Gifty Anti, has opened up about how she is coping with the mandatory quarantine she has been placed under by the state.
The television broadcaster was part of British Airways passengers who arrived at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on Sunday but have been quarantined, following their exposure to the new coronavirus in the UK.
The closure of ports – land, sea and air – was announced in a national broadcast by President Nana Akufo-Addo on Saturday.
It is one of the measures the government has instituted to contain the spread of the new coronavirus also known as COVID-19 pandemic.
Gifty Anti said, they were returning from London in the UK, when they were put on a bus and transported from the airport after going through arrival formalities to nearby hotels to begin the 14-day isolation process.
Sharing her experience in a post on her Instagram page, Monday, March 23, 2020, Gifty Anti described the situation as “uncomfortable” but “very necessary”.
Check out her post below:
LIFE IN COMPULSORY QUARANTINE HRH: mummy is coming Meanwhile mummy and all the others on the last BA flight from London last night, were taken straight into compulsory quarantine!!! Well, it was quite a sight last night. No one. Absolutely no one was allowed to go home or see relatives who had come to meet them. The minister for National Security and his deputy, BNI director and other security operatives, the police, military and health professionals were all at the airport to ensure that no one escapes. You arrive, they screen you, you go and pick up your luggage and wait for your turn to be bused to the hotel. This morning, I opened my door and the military guy on the floor said, ‘Madam please go back inside”. Well I was just looking!!! 🙄😀 Anyway, so, they leave the food at your door, knock and leave. No human contact. The only human contacts are the fully PPE clothed health officials who come to take our samples for testing. Quite an uncomfortable process, though very necessary. Ghana is taking this seriously and we the citizens must take it seriously too. It’s not fun to be under compulsory quarantine but it is very necessary!!! Take care of yourself and let’s be kind to each other. Life goes on. Don’t put your life on hold. Live it but remember these are dangerous times, so be careful. Follow all the protocols. Wash your hands, sanitize etc. Stay safe and help save other people’s lives. It’s a tough time for our front line health professionals. Let’s make it a bit easy for them by doing the right thing. And oh remember, anyone and I mean anyone can get the virus. So please don’t stigmatize those who have it. And don’t be afraid to report if you show symptoms of corona virus. Early detection will help save your life and that of your loved ones. I am Oheneyere Gifty Anti, and I am in compulsory quarantine!!! Ghana means business. Let’s Support the fight. Let’s Pray for Ghana. Remember, I am a woman with super crazy Faith in God. God has given us wisdom. Let’s apply it.