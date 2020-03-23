Tom Hanks says he and his wife Rita Wilson are recovering after their positive diagnosis for coronavirus.

“Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better,” he wrote in a tweet posted on Sunday.

The star also encouraged social-distancing, saying “sheltering in place works like this: You don’t give it to anyone – you don’t get it from anyone”.

The couple are now in self-quarantine in a rented home in Queensland, Australia following hospital treatment.

They travelled to Australia earlier this year, where Wilson gave a series of concerts and Hanks started filming an Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann.

The actor is playing the role of Elvis’s manager Colonel Tom Parker in the film, which halted production following his diagnosis.

It’s thought the couple may have contracted the Covid-19 virus in the US or while travelling to Australia, according to Queensland Health officials.

Hanks is not the only celebrity to have tested positive for the virus. British actor Idris Elba also revealed last week he had tested positive.

“I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far. No panic,” he said in a tweet.

The actress Olga Kurylenko, who starred opposed Daniel Craig in the 2008 Bond film Quantum of Solace, said last week on Instagram she too had tested positive and urged her followers to take the virus seriously.

Model Linda Lusardi said on Twitter she had “never felt this ill” after contracting the virus, while former GMTV host Fiona Phillips said she was in bed with the illness but “was not suffering”.