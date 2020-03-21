Kumawood actor, Emmanuel Kwame Appiah Kubi, well known as Quappiah, has called on President Nana Akufo-Addo to fund actors in the country to create awareness on the Coronavirus.

Speaking in an interview with Zion Felix on the ‘Uncut Show’, Quappiah stated that the actors can shoot educational skits on the pandemic if the government gives them half of $100m to fight the Coronavirus.

The Kumawood actor said he has shot an educational skit about the disease which is yet to be made available to the public.

He said the outbreak of the disease has brought a lot of negative implications.

According to him, many women are afraid to respond to his calls when he meets them on the streets.

Quappiah advised people to adhere to precautionary measures to help fight the spread of the Coronavirus.