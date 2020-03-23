Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ayawaso West, Hon. Sandra Owusu-Ahinkorah, led a team to fumigate markets in her municipality in attempts to combat the coronavirus.

Giving credence to the saying – leadership by example – the MCE, geared up in her protective wear, stormed the Santama and University of Ghana Night Market to disinfect the surroundings.

Hon. Owusu-Ahinkorah disclosed she has taken personal interest in the exercise because it is about lives, hence she cannot take a back stage and give instructions.

Among her team were Municipal Coordinating, Health Directors and Staff of Zoomlion as well as some New Patriotic Party Regional and Constituency Executives.

The markets were shut down to enable the metropolitan assembly carry out the exercise successfully without posing health hazards to the market workers.

It is expected to be open for business tomorrow, March 24, 2020.

