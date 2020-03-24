Shatta Wale has finally heard the cries of his fans as he releases details of his much anticipated virtual concert dubbed ‘Faith Concert.’

The Dancehall act hinted the concert will come off on the 4th of April, 2020 inside his residence at East Legon.

Making the announcement on his official Twitter page, Shatta Wale revealed the concert is part of efforts to restore hope to his fans in these trying times.

To him, his first ever digital concert will bring smiles to the faces of his ‘army’ as they contribute their quota to the fight against coronavirus.

To partake in the concert, all that is required is to follow him on all social media platforms and also subscribe to his YouTube channel.