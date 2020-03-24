Ghanaian hiplife artiste, Denning Edem Hotor, known in showbiz as Ayigbe Edem, is set to hold a concert on the back of increasing cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The concert dubbed ‘Anti Corona Concert’ is expected to further create public awareness on the global pandemic and educate Ghanaians on how to prevent infection.

The concert will be streamed live on Facebook and Twitter on March 28, 2020.

Ghana has so far recorded 27 cases of coronavirus with two deaths, health experts say recorded cases of coronavirus in the country are anticipated to be more in the coming days.