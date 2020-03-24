Some trader unions in Kumasi have suggested other methods the government should adopt in ensuring planned fumigation exercise is successful.

The Kejetia Petty Traders Association suggested the fumigation exercise should be done at night due to the strong chemicals used and also concurrently in all markets to avoid transfer of virus.

The unions also added their members had planned a similar initiative to de-silt choked gutters and spray them to sanitise the environment and urged the government to oversee to its success.

READ ON

Furthermore, Chairman of Kejetia Petty Traders Association, Nana Prempeh, advised health personnel should be deployed to all markets after fumigation to observe the aftermath of events.

Operations Manager, Ahmed Kwarteng, wants city authorities to dredge underground sewage at Kejetia to reduce unbearable stench.

To them, the exercise is critical in fighting the coronavirus threat, hence should be done judiciously.