Ghanaian rapper, Edem has expressed disappointment in President Akufo-Addo after his visit to the Akosobom dam spillage victims in Mepe in the Volta region.

The President on Monday, October 16, stirred controversy when he said he was not obliged to visit the affected victims because they do not vote for his party.

He added that, he was in the region because he is President for all irrespective of their political affiliation.

Reacting to this on TV3, Edem said the President was insensitive.

“I was disappointed in the President because of the statement he made. He was talking to people who were going through a lot so if he says he’s talking to opposition then once again it’s politics but if it’s to the people then that is an insensitive remark” he said.

Edem also called out the Minister of Sanitation and Natural Resources, Freda Prempeh describing her comments as “absolute nonsense.”

Ms. Freda Prempeh had blamed the victims of the flood for the calamity that had befallen them.

According to her, they had refused to heed warnings from the Volta River Authority (VRA) to evacuate ahead of the Akosombo and Kpong Hydro Dams spillages leading to the large scale devastation and displacement in the area.

This position by the Minister, Edem stated was ill-timed.