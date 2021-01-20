Popular Ghanaian musician, Ayigbe Edem and wife, Stayce, have welcomed a new baby girl who happens to be their third child.

Edem took to his Instagram page to share an adorable photo of the baby whose identity he revealed as Eliana Nayram Hotor.

The photo shows the rapper’s beautiful wife lie behind the new baby as they pose for the camera.

Mother was captured basking with the euphoria from birth while the baby slept gently with a butterfly-like pink ribbon on her head.

Baby Eliana Nayram Hotor

The photo has attracted massive love and goodwill messages from colleague industry players as well as fans and followers.