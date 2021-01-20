Musician and radio presenter, Blakk Rasta, has revealed that for a period of 12 months he was not paid any salary while working at Zylofon FM.

Speaking on Showbiz A-Z, he explained that this happened when the media house’s parent company, Menzgold had its operations suspended.

Until then, Blakk Rasta revealed he was paid GH¢10,000.00 a month for three months.

Unfortunately, after the issues with its embattled Chief Executive Officer, Nana Appiah Mensah escalated, there was hardly any money to keep the station running much less pay the employees.

“The salary came in the first, second, and third month. The fourth month never came. For 12 months in a row, no salary came because of the MenzGold scandal.

“We had nothing. We will go to work, sometimes I will be on the radio and I’ll be told in the next 30 minutes the station will go off because there is no fuel,” he told George Quaye, host of the show.