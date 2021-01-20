Unknown robbers have shot a paralysed yet hard-working Mobile Money (MoMo) vendor at Miaso Kwahu in the Eastern Region.

Reports indicate the armed men attacked the 32-year-old, identified as Dauda Ago, in his shop on Tuesday night.

He is said to have suffered three gunshots in the arm, thigh and back.

Father of the victim, Mallam Yakubu Dauda, narrated the incident in an interview with Adom News.

According to him, his son went to withdraw a huge sum of money ahead of their market day on Wednesday to help traders who may need his services.

He said he suspects the robbers trailed his son to the shop and successfully bolted with all the cash and mobile phones.

Speaking on his condition, he explained all efforts to get help for him have proved futile.

“We have been to several hospitals to get a cure for him but to no avail so we always carry him to the shop and I wonder why anybody will commit such a crime against him,” he said.

The victim is currently undergoing treatment at the Koforidua Central Hospital while police have commenced investigations into the incident.