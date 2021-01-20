Former United Kingdom High Commissioner to Ghana, Jon Benjamin, has been appointed to Mexico.
He succeeds Ms Corin Robertson.
Mr Benjamin is expected to officially assume office from August 2021.
Prior to his latest appointment, Mr Benjamin served as Director of Learning and Principal of the Diplomatic Academy from 2017 to 2020.
He also took up the Alternate Director of Operations in the COVID-19 Taskforce between March and June 2020.
Between 2014 and 2017, he was appointed the High Commissioner and Her Majesty’s Non-Resident Ambassador to Togo, Benin and Burkina Faso.
I’m humbled, honoured and beyond delighted to reveal my next assignment, as British Ambassador to #Mexico from August 2021.— (((Jon Benjamin))) 🇬🇧🏴🇨🇱🇬🇭🇲🇽 (@JonBenjamin19) January 19, 2021
Thank you to @CorinRobertson for all her guidance so far. And I look forward to working with the fabulous @UKinMexico team. https://t.co/wp4BfUV9oQ