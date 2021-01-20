Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo, has sent a hilarious birthday wish to his good friend, the former British High Commissioner to Ghana, Jon Benjamin.

The diplomat turned a year older yesterday, January 19, 2020.

Many celebrities sent him birthday wishes but one particular message from Mr Dumelo caught attention.

He took to his Twitter page and wrote: Happy birthday my good friend Jon. Hopefully I will drive ( In v8) from Ghana and visit you in your new country ( posting). Have a great day.

The hilarious diplomat, replying his message, said: Thank you Mr Dumelo, you may get wet driving from Ghana to my next destination but you’d be very welcome!