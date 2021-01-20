Former Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) boss, Stephen Amoah, and the Greater Accra Regional Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Anthony Nukpenu, could not stand musician Kwabena Kwabena’s ‘Aso’ song.

The politicians, who were both panellists on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, could not hold themselves immediately the song was played on the show.

In the spur of the moment, they were captured jamming to it massively.

READ ALSO:

Mr Amoah was the first to get on his feet and to prove a no dulling moment, he pulled Mr Nukpenu along.

Mr Amoah, who is now the Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, was dressed in all white and Mr Nukpenu, who was in a coloured shirt and trouser, put on a few dance moves in the studio.

Their energy levels moved host of the show, Kwasi Asempa, who could not stand still and had to join them in jamming to the song.

Indeed the studios of Adom FM came alive as they show their beautiful dance moves.

Check out the video above: