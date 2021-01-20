The Ghana Health Service (GHS) says it has recorded about 366 new cases and six deaths of Covid-19.

This, the GHS said has pushed the country’s active cases to 2,174

In the latest update on the GHS website, Ghana’s death toll stands at 358 and a case count of 55,899.

ALSO READ:

The site also indicated that about 58, 431 people have recovered from the virus.

The country, in the past weeks, has experienced a surge in positive cases.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, in his 22nd address to the nation, indicated treatment centres are running out of beds with 200 cases recorded daily.