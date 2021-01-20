The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association has disclosed four of its members have died of the coronavirus disease.

It has explained a total of 840 have been infected with many still battling for their lives.

“The death toll now stands at four with the recent demise of Mr Solomon Nsor, a senior staff nurse who worked at War Memorial Hospital in the Kasena Nankana Municipality of Upper East Region,” the group said in a statement.

The group, among other things, made the disclosure as they raise concerns over the disregard for the covid-19 safety protocols.

They bemoaned routine protocols at the health facilities that worked earlier for them have now all been abandoned and called for testing of all members.

“A number of the staff currently infected with the virus are nurses and midwives and there is, therefore, the need to test all staff at the hospital and proper measures put in place to quarantine and treat those infected. Contact tracing should also be initiated to identify those infected for treatment,” the statement added.

Read the full statement below: