Trump
President Donald Trump

In his closing remarks as President, Donald Trump promised to “always fight” and wished the incoming Biden administration “great luck.”

“You are amazing people. This is a great, great country. It is my greatest honor and privilege to have been your President,” Trump said to a crowd of his family and staff. 

“I will always fight for you. I will be watching. I will be listening, and I will tell you that the future of this country has never been better. I wish the new administration great luck and great success. I think they’ll have great success. They have the foundation to do something really spectacular,” Trump added. 

He also thanked Vice President Mike Pence, Second Lady Karen Pence and Congress.




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR