In his closing remarks as President, Donald Trump promised to “always fight” and wished the incoming Biden administration “great luck.”

“You are amazing people. This is a great, great country. It is my greatest honor and privilege to have been your President,” Trump said to a crowd of his family and staff.

“I will always fight for you. I will be watching. I will be listening, and I will tell you that the future of this country has never been better. I wish the new administration great luck and great success. I think they’ll have great success. They have the foundation to do something really spectacular,” Trump added.

He also thanked Vice President Mike Pence, Second Lady Karen Pence and Congress.