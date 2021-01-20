The Kano State Police Command on Tuesday nabbed a 20-year-old housewife identified as Suwaiba Shuaibu from Doguwa Local Government Area of the state for allegedly stabbing to death her husband’s 17-year-old fiancée.

Spokesman for the Command, Abdullahi Haruna, who confirmed the arrest in a statement in Kano on Tuesday, stated that the incident happened on January 1, 2021 at Gimawa village of Doguwa LGA.

According to the statement, investigation revealed that the deceased and the suspect’s husband had been having an affair for more than six years and were scheduled to wed on January 9, 2021.

“On January 2, 2021, at about 10.30 am, a complaint was received from one Kabiru Jafaru, of the same address that the body of his 17-year-old daughter, who got missing on January 1, was discovered in an uncompleted building within their neighbourhood.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed that she contacted the victim on the phone, deceived and lured her to an uncompleted building in their neighbourhood, where she used a sharp knife to stab her on the neck, chest and other parts of her body.

“The suspect disclosed that she killed the victim out of jealousy because her husband proposed to marry her,” it said